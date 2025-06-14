Superman Alternate Trailer Reveals Man of Steel’s Mission With New Footage

Superman’s big screen return is now less than a month away, and while DC and Warner Bros. Discovery aren’t afraid to share more details and footage from the film online, they are also showing a brand new trailer in theaters. While it features a bevy of the same moments and beats from the previous trailer, there are also a few spots of new footage throughout, and in particular, a few lines of dialogue from David Corenswet illuminate Superman’s true mission (via DC Film News).

During the trailer, we see more of the big battle that causes a building to fall, that’s where Clark reveals what his purpose is here on Earth and how he views that purpose to someone unknown. You can check out the trailer in the video below.

Superman says, “My parents sent me here to serve the people of Earth, and to be a good man.” After a few more moments of footage, we then see him say “That’s my greatest strength”, and though it’s unclear who he is speaking to, one could assume it’s Lex Luthor, just in the tone in which he says that last line.

One of the most refreshing elements of the Superman footage we’ve seen so far is just how many times Superman is simply helping people throughout. This latest trailer was certainly more action-packed than previous ones, but we still see more shots of Superman holding up a building to protect people in the midst of it all, and that looks to be a central focus of the film in general.

Another aspect of the film that looks to set itself apart from other Superman films is its embracing of the Silver Age. There’s a Silver Age flair to this Superman that we’ve simply never had a chance to see before onscreen, and that also feeds into the general tone of the film, which seems as aspirational and hopeful as ever. Krypto’s inclusion alone is indicative of this, and not just that he’s in the movie, but in the clear bond that he has with Superman, which is spotlighted quite a bit in the footage released so far.

One character who we’re still waiting to see more of is The Engineer, who we’ve only seen two key sequences with, and those are exceptionally brief in the trailers. While we have had more looks at Lex Luthor, there’s still some mystery regarding what he’s really after and why he’s involved The Engineer in his plans. Then there’s also the Ultraman of it all, but that likely won’t be revealed until the movie is actually released. You can check out the official description for Superman below.

“Superman, DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

Superman soars into theaters on July 11th.

What about the Superman footage stands out to you most, and are you going to be seeing it opening weekend? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Superman and DC with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!