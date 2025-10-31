The Apothercary Diaries Gets Spooky With Halloween Surprise

It’s officially Halloween and this fact is not something that anime franchises have forgotten. While there are several spooky anime series to consume to get into the spirit of the season, some official stories are taking the chance to celebrate the creepy season with offerings for fans. The Apothecary Diaries, for example, has been no stranger to celebrating October 31st in style, and the anime adaptation has another surprise for fans before they hit the streets in their costumes. With the anime’s third season landing in 2026, the popular anime is still plenty busy during its hiatus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The brand new anime visual sees Maomao and Jinshi taking on the roles of Shinigami thanks to the “New Death God Halloween Visual.” The Grim Reapers are nothing new to the anime world, as viewers have seen quite a few representations across numerous stories. Bleach, Death Note, Death Parade, Yu Yu Hakusho, Black Butler, and more have brought in these gods of death into the mix. While we don’t expect to see The Apothecary Diaries inject this wild supernatural element into the upcoming third season and movie, arriving next year, it’s clear that both Jinshi and Maomao can easily pull off the look. Check out the Halloween surprise below.

toho

The Apothecary Diaries‘ Bright Future

Toho

The Apothecary Diaries first brought its anime adaptation to life in 2023, and with its initial two seasons, it has quickly become one of the biggest new anime adaptations to hit the medium. It should come as no surprise that the series quickly renewed the show for a third season, and even went so far as to create an anime film that will land in 2026. With the upcoming season set to arrive in the fall of next year, the currently untitled film will have a completely original story that will arrive between the first and second halves of season three.

While many manga series have announced that they are coming to an end, or planning on coming to an end, this year, The Apothecary Diaries has released no such plans, putting it in a great position to fill the power vacuum. Creator Natsu Hyuga has been releasing new novels, light series, and manga to help fuel the anime adaptation since the franchise began in 2011, even garnering a spin-off that has yet to make its way to the anime world. The series might not focus on world-ending battles that fill the air with energy attacks, but its dramatic story and rich characterization have gone a long way to elevate the franchise.

The Apothecary Diaries has, unfortunately, made recent headlines this year thanks to hiatuses that were taken for its regular release schedule, but this is nothing new for the mangaka. There have been quite a few examples of health issues or desperately needed vacations for the writers and artists that bring these stories to life, and we fully expect more before the end of this series, whenever that might be.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!