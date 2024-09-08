Adam Copeland Reveals AEW Double or Nothing Surprise Was Originally Planned for WrestleMania

At AEW Double or Nothing Adam Copeland competed in a Steel Cage against the House of Black's Malakai Black. Due to the spooky nature of the feud, he called on his past in the vampire stable The Brood to pull out a few tricks ahead of their match. He brought back the iconic Brood Bath and even the Slayer theme song for his entrance. When it came to the actual match, fans were shocked to see Gangrel reappear in AEW for the first time in two years as he helped Copeland retain the TNT Championship.

Copeland previously explained to Chris Van Vliet that there were plans to reunite the group in WWE but it kept getting "shut down" because people within the company thought nobody would remember. ComicBook recently spoke to Copeland about the moment and what it was like to reunite with his Brood stablemate. During the interview, he revealed that their surprise was actually originally what they had in store for WrestleMania 39.

The Brood's AEW Double or Nothing Surprise

"It was great. The vision of what happened is what we had talked about for WrestleMania with The Demon [Finn Balor] and that just kept getting shut down. So, okay. Right. It's not my sandbox, I just play in it. I knew with AEW it could happen because AEW is big on rewarding people who have been fans for decades," Copeland said. "That's one of the biggest things I've found with AEW is that it rewards loyalty as a fan. It just felt like House of Black was the group that It would make sense to do this [with]. There's really nobody else, right? Okay. The Demon made sense. Okay. House of Black makes sense. Then hopefully in the meantime also remind people in case they forgot, 'hey, House of Black is awesome and and have a very cool presentation and package.'

It's like, they're a three man group. The Brood was a three man group. There's so many things you could call back on and so many different layers that I could dip into from my previous characters and incarnations. Will they pull me back? Will I join? Will they turn on Malakai [Black]? And then as [the] kind of the cherry on top, you get Gangrel to be able to come back and truly get something that he deserves.

That guy, man. He's one of the nicest guys I've ever met. And to a person, anyone in this industry will tell you the same thing. Not only that, he's an animal. People don't realize, he's 6'2" 250 pounds and wrestling him is like wrestling a Pit Bull [laughs]. Dude is strong. So I knew he was still able to do it too. It just felt like a very full circle moment to be able to, 25 years later, reconnect in front of an audience and also have the audience react like they wanted it too. 'All right, cool. I wasn't crazy. They did want it,' that felt really, really good for him to, as they say, 'get his flowers.'"

