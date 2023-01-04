AEW: Recapping The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett Beef Before Tonight's Tag Title Match

The Acclaimed will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jeff Jarrettand Jay Lethal on tonight's AEW Dynamite and there's quite a bit of animosity between the two teams. Jarrett, Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt attacked the team last month to set up the match and Max Caster & Anthony Bowens responded with yet another diss track. Only this time, they seemed to touch a nerve when Caster brought up Jarrett's marriage to his wife, Karen.

"Failing upwards is just your way of live, and you're stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife," Caster said during the rap. This prompted a Twitter tirade from Karen and a lengthy response from Jeff on his My World Podcast.

"Hey @TonyKhan your little boy @PlatinumMax thought he was cute and went somewhere he should have NEVER EVER gone. You and him have NO IDEA what you've gotten started....." Karen wrote.

"I'm sick of it, Conrad. I'm absolutely sick of the BS of my wife, I am defending my wife. I'm absolutely sick of all the crap," Jarrett said at the end of a long rant. "Max Caster, you crossed the line. Pal, you have no idea of the can of worms you've opened? None. A receipt is coming Wednesday. I assure you that."

"You're damn right I'm 55. What 55 year old can get hired? I look better than you today at 55 than you'll ever look in your life," he later added. "I damn sure work better, but that ain't saying much. I'm gonna get to the fraud you are in a minute. But you want to talk about me being relevant. Global Force Gold, hey, I've made a lot of screw ups. It was a marketing initiative and I got paid well for a startup company. Maybe the aesthetics, maybe the presentation sucked, not maybe, they did. But you want to take potshots, a young punk like you Max? Are you out of your freakin mind? I mean, you think doing the tweets and doing the posts and doing the wraps and all that b.s., Max, I assure you pal, you have no idea what you've done. None. So now I've cleared up all that."

That wound up prompting a response from Bowens, which youn can see below. Stay tuned for full coverage of AEW Dynamite tonight!

I’m not for airing personal stuff on Twitter, but Kurt Angle is the man…and I respect him & his accomplishments way more than I ever will @RealJeffJarrett. I just caught the podcast..if you take any liberties with Caster tomorrow night, there’s gonna be a problem — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) January 4, 2023

