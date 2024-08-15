What Does AEW ALL IN’s Pivot to Texas Mean For WWE’s London Future?

All Elite Wrestling is bringing its biggest show of the year to Texas. As announced in a press conference, 2025’s edition of AEW ALL IN will emanate from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and will appropriately take on the name AEW ALL IN: Texas. This marks the first time that ALL IN is back in the United States since the inaugural edition in 2018, which took place from Chicago’s Sears Centre Arena. News of AEW ALL IN: Texas comes just weeks after reports emerged that AEW was looking to run a stadium show in Texas in the near future as well as one day after a report dropped about AEW scouting venues in Australia for a future stadium event.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke during the AEW ALL IN: Texas announcement press conference and noted that AEW would head back to London in 2026, but did not specify whether that would be for AEW ALL IN 2026, a different pay-per-view, or just a television taping.

Is AEW’s London Hiatus Related to WWE’s UK Plans?

More variables could be at play regarding AEW’s ALL IN pivot in 2025.

Back at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, which emanated from London’s O2 Arena, John Cena made a surprise appearance to rally the crowd around the possibility of WWE bringing WWE WrestleMania to the United Kingdom. In the year since, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan have had advanced talks with London mayor Sadiq Khan about making the possibility a reality.

“London has great pedigree in hosting the biggest international sporting events from around the globe – and I’m determined to cement our city’s reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world, as we work together for a better London for everyone,” Sadiq said in July. “It’s exciting to be working with the WWE team. The meeting was really productive, and talks will continue about how we could turn our ambition into a reality.”

To connect some imaginary dots, Cena has since announced that 2025 will host his year-long farewell tour as he is retiring from in-ring competition. WWE WrestleMania 41 is already set for Las Vegas, but next year’s WWE SummerSlam remains without a home. Interestingly enough, WWE has already announced WWE SummerSlam 2026’s location, as it will expand to two nights and take place in Minneapolis two years from now. If WWE wants to have Cena, the man who sparked the WWE stadium show in London chatter, compete at a WWE stadium show in London, the stars seem to be aligning for that to be WWE SummerSlam 2025.

AEW ALL IN: London goes down on Sunday, August 25th. AEW ALL IN: Texas is set for July 12th, 2025.