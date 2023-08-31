Will AEW Run Pay-Per-Views on Back-to-Back Weekends Again?

AEW is attempting something new this week. Fresh off breaking ticket sale records with their All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium this past Sunday, the young promotion will attempt to run a second pay-per-view in as many weekends with the All Out show at Chicago's United Center this Sunday. However, the build to the match has already been hit by a number of hurdles. Many of the company's biggest stars couldn't be on AEW Dynamite this week due to either travel issues or illness, CM Punk's suspension has seemingly scrapped the original idea for the show's main event and it's the first time an AEW pay-per-view will go without an AEW World Championship match since the title was first introduced four years ago.

On top of all that, many fans aren't thrilled with the idea of having to pay for two pay-per-views in such close proximity. Tony Khan addressed all of those concerns on a media conference call on Thursday while hinting at changes being made for next year (possibly a streaming deal that would avoid fans needing to dish out money to pay for both shows).

"I think it'll be interesting to see next year where these events live and how they're presented. And that was something we were having a conversation about earlier this year on the path to creating AEW All In. And, of course, All Out is one of our signature events are, where will these events live next year? It's an interesting question. There will be an All In, 100%. It will take place at Wembley Stadium, August 25th. And it will be a historic night for us to go back to where we set that great record and All Out is a really important event for us as it stands. I think it's a big part of Labor Day weekend. I think in the future, you know, who's to say what platform these events will live on? But I don't think it's unheard of to run major events close together."

Khan later confirmed that he attempted to package the two shows as a kind of pay-per-view bundle idea, an idea he's had for years. Unfortunately, the cable companies wouldn't go for the idea.

