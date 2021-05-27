AEW: Latest Update on Andrade Possibly Signing

✖

Andrade was officially released from his WWE contract back on March 21, and unlike the wrestlers who were released last month he reportedly doesn't have a 90-day "No Compete" clause preventing him from working for other televised promotions. "El Idolo" has already been confirmed for a number of matches over the summer, including an AAA Mega Championship match with Kenny Omega in August, but he's yet to attach himself to any of the major US promotions. Dave Meltzer confirmed via the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the former NXT Champion has been in talks with All Elite Wrestling and said it's possible he will be the surprise 21st entrant in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing this Sunday.

The winner of that match earns an AEW World Championship in the near future, which could up the ante for Andrade's feud with "The Cleaner." Omega recently cut a promo after Andrade challenged him for his Mega Championship, the world championship he's held the longest.

"This belt? The one that represents Lucha libre, which you so proudly represent? It's always going to be around my waist. And you should be thankful," Omega said in a promo alongside Don Callis. "Because not only do I represent Lucha libre, I represent all of pro wrestling and that's not going to change anytime soon. Send your best at me, send Andrade. The dream match is going to happen. Andrade vs. Kenny Omega, TripleMania. I'll see you there."

Andrade recently explained to Lucha Libre Online why he chose to request his WWE release, saying, "When the pandemic started, they put me with Drew McIntyre. Drew was great with me and behaved well with me in NXT and on the main roster. We had the matches and a producer came to me and said, 'Make sure Drew looks like a monster, because he's the champ.' Drew came to me and told me to wrestle how I know to wrestle, saying that he doesn't need me to make him look good, but to wrestle how I wrestle best. A lot of people treated me well, Drew too and Randy Orton. [Randy] would ask me, 'Why aren't they using you?' I didn't know what to say and didn't know what was going on. After that, I made the decision [to leave]."