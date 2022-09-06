AEW: Did The Young Bucks Address the CM Punk Fight on Being The Elite?

AEW's hit YouTube series Being The Elite finally dropped its latest episode on Tuesday following Sunday's All Out pay-per-view and the alleged backstage fight involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, CM Punk and Ace Steel. The incident occurred following a media scrum where Punk blasted the EVPs and Hangman Page for allegedly telling the media lies about him trying to force Colt Cabana out of the promotion. After explaining the situation with Cabana following their lawsuit several years back, Punk said, "What did I ever do to deserve an empty-headed f—ing dumb f— like Adam Page to go out on national television and go into business for himself? For what... didn't go a g—n thing."

"There's people who call themselves EVPs that should've f—ing known better," Punk continued. "This s— was none of their business. I understand sticking up for your f—ing friends, I f—ing get it. I stuck up for that guy more than anybody. I paid his bills until I didn't. And it was my decision not to."

So does the latest episode of BTE, which clocks in a whopping 43-minutes, address what happened in some form or fashion? No, not really. After recapping what happened on TV leading up to the pay-per-view, the trios match involving The Elite, Page and The Dark Order and the latest installment in a number of backstage skits (include the BTE Championship changing hands), there's a scene where the Bucks approach The Dark Order after beating them to win the AEW World Trios Championships.

"It got a little hostile out there, there was spitting, there were fist fights," Matt Jackson said to Alex Reynolds, referencing the match.

"There's a reason we came in here into your guys' locker room," Nick Jackson began before Matt cut him off. Instead of a fight, they gave the group free pairs of the upcoming AEW x Diadora Young Bucks sneakers (which Michael Nakazawa accidentally dropped on Reynolds' injured foot). To say this is a reference to the Bucks entering Punk's locker room after the media scrum that started the fight would be a stretch. There's also no sign of Nick's black eye he allegedly suffered from Steel hitting him with a chair during the fight, so this was all likely filmed before the incident

There's a post-credit stinger in the episode as well, but it just shows the Bucks, Omega and Don Callis eating pizza after their match. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that there could be a legal situation stemming from the fight so fans shouldn't expect any public comments from the people involved for the time being.