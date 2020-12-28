Watch: AEW's Brodie Lee Honored on Latest Being The Elite

✖

The latest episode of AEW's Being The Elite YouTube series was dedicated to the life of former TNT Champion Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away at the age of 41 over the weekend. The episode started off with an emotional Matt Jackson saying, "It's Monday. You know what that means (harkening back to an ongoing joke Lee had on Twitter). This one's for you, Brodie. We love you, buddy."

The episode then cut to interviews from various members of The Dark Order as they looked back on their time working with Lee. The former WWE star arrived in AEW in mid-March and immediately revealed himself as the faction's mysterious "Exalted One." His weekly skits with the rest of the group, particularly with John Silver and Alex Reynolds, turned the hated group into fan-favorites.

News of Lee's death broke on Saturday night via a statement from AEW. Lee (real name Jon Huber) had not been seen on AEW programming since October.

"The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee," AEW's statement read. "Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."

Lee's wife, Amanda, then revealed on Instagram that his passing was caused by a lung issue.

"My best friend died today," she wrote. "I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love. On top of that, I can't express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids. @margaret.stalvey @meghalegalgirl10 @americannightmarecody @thebrandirhodes @nickjacksonyb @mattjackson13 @kennyomegamanx @tonyrkhan and the rest of the team at AEW have helped keep me standing and pick up all the broken pieces."