Watch: AEW’s Chris Jericho Says People Shouldn’t Panic About Coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United Sates and cancels various public events, wrestling fans have been wondering if the virus will start affecting live events for both WWE and All Elite Wrestling. But one wrestler who doesn’t seem worried by the virus is Chris Jericho, who has uploaded numerous posts to social media telling people not to panic about the virus. On top of appearing on AEW Dynamite each week, “Le Champion” is also in the middle of a new tour with Fozzy, and so far neither have seen any cancellations.

“I don’t think the public should panic so much,” Jericho said in a new interview with TMZ Sports this week. [Fozzy will keep touring] unless the cops tell us we can’t”

Here are a few of Jericho’s social media posts where he seems skeptical regarding coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram And now for something completely different… #StayFrosty #DontWorryBeHappy A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Mar 6, 2020 at 6:19pm PST

AEW released a statement on how it will handle the virus on Tuesday.

“All AEW events are currently moving forward as scheduled. Of course, the safety and well-being of AEW fans, partners and talent is always our top priority, so we will continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management. AEW will update ticket purchasers if there are any changes to the event schedule, and we encourage everyone in the AEW family to be good to themselves — and each other — by taking preventative actions as recommended by the CDC and WHO.”

AEW has almost every episode of Dynamite between now and the Double or Nothing pay-per-view (May 23 in Las Vegas), with stops in Salt Lake City, Rochester, Newark, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, New Orleans and Albuquerque.

Below is the lineup for this week’s Dynamite: