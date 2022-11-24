How CM Punk's Camp Reportedly Felt About The Elite's Trolling on AEW Dynamite

The Elite spent a good chunk of their match with Death Triangle on this week's AEW Dynamite trolling CM Punk. The show was Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' first time back in Chicago following the "Brawl Out" incident back in September, and many of the fans in the arena loudly showed their support for Punk by booing the EVPs. Omega did the bulk of the trolling, doing Punk's "Go To Sleep" taunt, biting PAC on the forearm (a reference to Ace Steel biting him in the locker room brawl) and hitting PAC with a GTS late in the match for a two-count. Matt Jackson also got in on the fun by pretending to botch a Buckshot Lariat just like Punk did back at Double or Nothing.

Per Dave Meltzer, people in Punk's camp were not happy about The Elite's stunt — "Man, I know there's people close to CM Punk, boy were they not happy with that six-man tag match." (h/t Cultaholic)

Meanwhile, Omega continued to prod on social media by crediting Kenta with the GTS — "Thank you, @KENTAG2S . Always a good brother. Bullet Club 4-Life amirite?"

It's ironic that Omega would take part in the trolling given that he just told fans to move on from the "Brawl Out" situation in an interview with Sports Illustrated — "There are things no one can talk about, so I'd encourage people to let it go," he added. "It doesn't change that we want a team effort in AEW. I don't even mean implicitly myself and my opponent. It also means the referee, the fans, the people who set up the ring, everyone--even a technical error can ruin the memory of a match. I can refer back to the exploding barbed wire death match. So I encourage people to move away from it because there is no information to be released. Though I cannot talk about it, I do want the fans to know I still want the best for pro wrestling."

"This isn't Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks against CM Punk. It is people trying to show off their craft. You can boo Kenny Omega, or the Young Bucks, or CM Punk, but I hope people don't forget we're human beings struggling to show our art," he later added.