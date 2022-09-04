Watch: CM Punk Brings His Dog Larry Inside NOW Arena Before AEW All Out Starts

Hours before his AEW World Championship match with Jon Moxley at All Out, CM Punk appeared inside the NOW Arena on Sunday afternoon with his beloved dog, Larry. Fans were able to catch photos and videos of Larry running up and down the entrance ramp before eventually being corralled back to Punk. You can check out some of the best photos and videos below.

Punk will look to become a two-time AEW Champion tonight in the suburbs of his hometown, Chicago. His first reign kicked off back at Double or Nothing when he beat Hangman Page, only for a surgery-requiring foot injury to put him on the shelf days later. He finally returned in early August and looked to unify his title with Moxley's interim championship in on an episode of Dynamite in Cleveland, only to reaggravate his injury and get squashed in a mere three minutes. It then took a rousing pep talk from Ace Steel to convince Punk to give it another shot, signing to open contract Moxley put out for a title match at All Out.

cm punk and larry fajshdjsh so cute 🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/vQCIR9sde4 — mia ෆ (@beckyonIy) September 4, 2022

CM Punk’s dog Larry makes his AEW debut. pic.twitter.com/SjhK1F3pqo — Ready For The Kota Ibushi Comeback Tour (@prowrestlingvi1) September 4, 2022

