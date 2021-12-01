Cody Rhodes Addresses His Future With AEW

News broke earlier this week that, while the Young Bucks had just signed two-year extensions with All Elite Wrestling, it was unclear if Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega (the other two founding members of the company and executive vice presidents) had done the same. Omega is currently recovering from a number of surgery-requiring injuries, while Rhodes confirmed in a new interview with Sports Illustrated on Wednesday that he’s definitely sticking around.

“As of now, my future is with AEW,” Rhodes said. “AEW would be very strange without the core members of the revolution. We all still talk. We all have this admiration for each other. I can’t see myself anywhere else, and I’m very optimistic about what the future holds.”

He later discussed what his goals were moving forward with AEW. The former two-time TNT Champion has stated in the past that he doesn’t intend to wrestle past the age of 40, which is still a few years away.

“I have a lot of data-based goals,” Rhodes said. “I ask Chris Harrington, our SVP, a really good number for a demo average. I always say I want to make AEW destination programming, and that’s numbers-based to me. And I’ve never shared this before, but I really thought that the PWI No. 1 spot had been mine once before, and I was shocked, genuinely, that I didn’t pick it up. That may sound silly, but I care about that, and I’m willing to say I care–the people that say they don’t, they typically care a lot about it, too. The AEW world championship is out of the question for me, but there are other goals that, for now, I’ll keep close to the chest.”

The PWI No. 1 spot has gone to AEW stars for each of the past two years with Jon Moxley getting the award in 2020 while Omega was named No. 1 for this year. Rhodes will take on Andrade on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in an Atlanta Street Fight.

“I’m looking to move toward undiscovered terrain,” Rhodes said to conclude the interview. “I want to create what’s never happened before, so I am going to take a different approach than any other wrestler. That’s what I am looking forward to doing.”