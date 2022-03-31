AEW Confirms the Signing of Toni Storm

✖

All Elite Wrestling fans got a major surprise during tonight's Dynamite, as AEW's mystery signing for the Women's Division turned out to be none other than Toni Storm. Storm finished up her WWE 90-day non-compete on Tuesday, and many were hoping that Tony Khan's mystery addition to the roster would be her. They got their wish during tonight's match with The Bunny, and after she added her first win to the AEW win column in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Khan confirmed Storm is indeed All Elite with the official graphic, which you can see below.

Khan couldn't have been more excited about the reveal, as he tweeted during the event "It's TONI STORM!" Then Khan tweeted the traditional All Elite graphic with the caption "Welcome to the team... #ToniStorm is #AllElite #AEWDynamite"

Khan's initial tease was given during an interview with The Outlaw Nation podcast. "Yes, I'm not going to say who, but yes. It's a good question, without naming any specific names or spoiling anything, I will tell you yes," Khan said. "As for when and where I suggest you watch Rampage tonight to get more info. As far as rhymes or spellings or anything else, I can't tell you that, but what I can tell you is I'll have more info on when and where you might see a new women's wrestling star debut in AEW, I'll give you more info on that tonight on Rampage."

That ended up being a mystery silhouette that does bear some resemblance to Storm looking back, and now we know she is probably one of the people Serena Deeb was talking about in recent months. Storm instantly makes the Women's Division better and more electric, so hopefully we'll see her jumping into the main event scene sooner rather than later.

Britt Bakker already jumped into the Storm conversation when she shared an image of her after the reveal, and Storm vs Baker is definitely a feud fans want to see. Meanwhile, there's also new AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa and TBS Champion Jade Cargill in the mix, as well as names like Hikaru Shida, Ruby Soho, Tay Conti, Anna Jay, and more for her to throw down with.

Who do you want to see Storm face first?