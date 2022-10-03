Watch AEW's Darby Allin Jump Off a 92-Foot Waterfall

AEW's Darby Allin is known for performing insane stunts when he's not competing in a wrestling ring. The former TNT Champion uploaded a new video on Sunday revealing he recently jumped off a 92-foot waterfall into the lake below. There's no word of Allin dealing with an injury, so it looks like he pulled this one off unscathed. Allin has recently been appearing at Nitro Circus events, performing a stunt where he does a backflip off a ramp while riding a tricycle.

As for his in-ring work, Allin and Sting have spent the last few months feuding with The House of Black. After coming up short in the Royal Rampage match in late June, Allin attempted to redeem himself in a bout with Brody King. King was victorious at Fyter Fest, but Allin managed to get revenge in a Coffin Match at Quake By The Lake. He, Sting and Miro then defeated all three members of the faction at All Out and followed up by beating King and Buddy Matthews at Grand Slam thanks to a surprise appearance from The Great Muta.

Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall. pic.twitter.com/2MRWhLkiKY — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) October 2, 2022

Many of Allin's stunts have made their way to AEW programming since he first joined the promotion in 2019. He admitted in a previous interview with ComicBook that he usually doesn't tell AEW officials what he's going to do until after the fact.

"No, because sometimes I just don't tell them until I show them the vid," Allin said. "So a lot of times people can't see what I'm up to. Like when I jumped off the bridge. It's like, "Hey man, I'm here. I'm alive. I'm walking around now. So hopefully we can use these."

AEW's Oct. 5 episode of AEW Dynamite will celebrate the third anniversary of the show's premiere. Along with a 15-minute overrun of Dynamite, the week's lineup will feature a live episode of AEW Rampage and the Battle of the Belts IV event. Here's what's been confirmed for the week so far:

AEW Dynamite (Oct. 5)

Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garvia vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

Luchasaurus vs. TBA

AEW Rampage (Oct. 7)

Career vs. Mask: Andrade El Idolo vs. 10

Battle of the Belts IV (Oct. 7)