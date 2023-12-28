AEW Dynamite: Did the Devil Just Reveal Their Identity?

The Devil of All Elite Wrestling hasn't removed their mask in front of an audience just yet, but things took a massive step forward during Wednesday's new episode of AEW Dynamite. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the original Devil, appears to have been bested by this mysterious new foe, as he has now lost his biggest protector, his ROH Tag Team Championships, and potentially his health heading into a massive AEW World Championship match at Worlds End on Saturday. Everything hinged on Samoa Joe's partnership with MJF, and it was Samoa Joe who turned the tables on the champ.

The main event of Dynamite was supposed to be a tag team match where Samoa Joe and MJF would defend the ROH Tag Team titles against two of the Devil's masked men. It seemed as though Joe had been attacked backstage, leaving MJF to fight alone. He lost the titles that he promised to Adam Cole he'd protect. This brought Samoa Joe out to the ring, limping with a chair in hand, trying to help MJF. When the Devil appeared on the screen with the message "Pleasure Doing Business With You." That led Joe to take MJF out with the chair, revealing a partnership with the Devil, hopefully helping him win at Worlds End this weekend.

Some are wondering if Samoa Joe is actually the Devil after tonight, but the message on-screen during the confrontation seems to indicate that he simply made a deal with the Devil. A deal to hurt MJF would benefit Joe greatly, likely helping giving him a leg up on Saturday night. We don't know what his potential deal might entail just yet, but it could have a lot to do with the ROH Tag Team titles.

The Devil has had what appears to be a dedicated team of goons working with them to attack various wrestlers over the past few weeks. Two of those henchman are now the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions. While the winners remain anonymous for now, that likely won't be the case once the weekend arrives.

As of now, the match between MJF and Samoa Joe is still on. The betrayal from Joe will be a huge spark for MJF heading into the main event, as the current World Champion will be extra motivated to win, hopefully also revealing the identity of the Devil in the process.

Who do you think is behind the Devil mask? Let us know in the comments!