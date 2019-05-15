AEW’s Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View Price Confirmed, How to Buy

All Elite Wrestling announced on Wednesday that their first official event, Double or Nothing, will air live on pay-per-view and on the B/R Live streaming service on May 25.

While the original price for the show was not confirmed in the release, B/R Live’s official customer service Twitter account confirmed the show would cost $49.99 for viewers in the United States and Canada.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hey Cory! AEW Double or Nothing will be $49.99 in the US and Canada on B/R Live. — BR Live Support (@BRLiveSupport) May 15, 2019

“AEW Double or Nothing will be $49.99 in the US and Canada on B/R Live,” the account tweeted to a customer.

The account followed up by saying it can be purchased on the B/R Live website and applications, and that fans can buy it ahead of time “by the end of the week.”

Wednesday’s press release announced that, along with the show being aired on B/R Live, the “Buy-In” pre-show will air on all WarnerMedia and AEW social media accounts.

“Additionally, the hour-long live pre-show special THE BUY-IN will stream on WarnerMedia and AEW’s social channels. THE BUY-IN includes the first ever ‘Casino (Battle) Royale,”‘which will see 21 competitors including Jimmy Havoc, Billy Gunn, MJF and Jungle Boy entering the ring in waves of five wrestlers every three minutes followed by one final entrant, lucky number 21, all fighting it out in the ring until there is one winner, whose reward will be a future title shot against the first ever AEW World Champion,” the release read.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about AEW’s deal with WarnerMedia to have a weekly live show air on TNT starting this fall.

“Wrestling fans have wanted — and needed — something different, authentic and better for far too long,” Khan said. “AEW is answering the call. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s about a movement fueled by wrestling fans who have been underserved and perhaps even disappointed by what the industry has produced in recent years. AEW is rising to the occasion with Double or Nothing and today taking it a step further by partnering with WarnerMedia, which is as committed as we are to making wrestling fans the one and only priority. With WarnerMedia, AEW is poised globally to redefine wrestling as we know it today.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this weeks comics! After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!