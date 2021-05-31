AEW Double or Nothing: The Young Bucks Retain AEW Tag Titles Against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston
Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston came up short at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday night, falling to The Young Bucks in a match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Moxley and Kingston started out with plenty of momentum by jumping the champs before the bell, but things turned when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attempted to interfere. Gallows was dispatched by Kingston, Frankie Kazarian appeared out of nowhere to attack Anderson, but in the chaos Matt Jackson bashed Moxley across the face with a cold spray canister and busted him open.
Moxley wound up taking the majority of the offense, including an IndyTaker on the entrance ramp. The Bucks eventually picked up the win with repeated BTE Triggers right to Mox's face, handing him an incredibly rare pinfall loss.
Check out the full results from Double or Nothing below:
- (Buy-In) NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb def. Riho
- Hangman Page def. Brian Cage
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC
- AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
- AEW TNT Championship: Miro vs. Lance Archer
- Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. 10 vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. Mystery Entrant
- The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle (Stadium Stampede)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page