AEW Double or Nothing: The Young Bucks Retain AEW Tag Titles Against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston came up short at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday night, falling to The Young Bucks in a match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Moxley and Kingston started out with plenty of momentum by jumping the champs before the bell, but things turned when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attempted to interfere. Gallows was dispatched by Kingston, Frankie Kazarian appeared out of nowhere to attack Anderson, but in the chaos Matt Jackson bashed Moxley across the face with a cold spray canister and busted him open.

Moxley wound up taking the majority of the offense, including an IndyTaker on the entrance ramp. The Bucks eventually picked up the win with repeated BTE Triggers right to Mox's face, handing him an incredibly rare pinfall loss.

Check out the full results from Double or Nothing below: