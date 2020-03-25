AEW Announces Cody Rhodes Drinking Game Ahead of Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes will be on the commentary team for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and the company decided to have some fun with the announcement by introducing a drinking game fans can play along with while they watch at home. The rules are simple — Take a drink every time Rhodes says “Wait a minute” during a match, and if he says it more than once in a row drink for five seconds. Rhodes teased that he has a bad habit of using that phrase over and over whenever he does commentary, so this game should make for a lot of fun.

The tweet with the game’s rules was deleted as of Wednesday afternoon, but fans managed to grab a screenshot of it beforehand.

As for Dynamite, this week’s show will once again take place at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus. The card for the show includes a face-to-face between Chris Jerico and Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara for the AAA Mega Championship and Rhodes vs. Jimmy Havoc.

This week’s episode was originally supposed to feature AEW’s first WarGames match, Blood & Guts. However AEW president Tony Khan announced last week that the company would be postponing that match until a later date.

“Our goal every week with AEW Dynamite on TNT is to produce great shows for our fans, and I believe we do,” Khan said in a statement. “We felt especially motivated to serve our audience this past Wednesday night given what the entire world is coping with, and hopefully we gave them a well-deserved escape during these trying times. Everyone at AEW is very proud of what we delivered and humbled by the response and the kind words we’ve received from fans and partners throughout the world.

“Thank you! We plan to continue answering that calling with live weekly shows every Wednesday night on TNT, but the time and circumstances aren’t right for the card we had planned next week for Blood and Guts,” he added.

Once that match finally happens, it will be Rhodes, Omega, Hardy, Matt Jackson and Hangman Page vs. Jericho, Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz.