AEW Dynamite: Hangman Page Lies About Injury Ahead of Championship Match

"Hangman" Adam Page is leaning into some real heel territory heading into AEW Revolution. The former AEW World Champion is fighting for the same title on Sunday night, taking part in a three-way bout against current champion Samoa Joe and arch-rival Swerve Strickland. Over the past week, fans have been worried about Hangman's status for Revolution, as he was seen noticeably limping after a tag match on the February 21st edition of AEW Dynamite. Not to fret, though; Hangman's injury was all a work.

Wednesday's new episode of Dynamite began with Hangman addressing the crowd, hobbling into the arena on a crutch and trying to keep weight off one of his feet. He told the fans in attendance that he wouldn't be able to compete at Revolution on Sunday, which prompted Swerve to join him in the ring.

When Samoa Joe eventually entered, and Swerve turned his attention to the champ, Hangman showed his cards. He attacked Swerve from behind, knocking him out with the crutch that was clearly just for show. Swerve was left facedown on the mat as Hangman was sent out of the arena.

Swerve may have taken his eyes off of Hangman a bit too early...



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#HangmanAdamPage | @SwerveConfident | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/1kHbEQjxzd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 29, 2024

The former champion is just fine, using the injury to work Swerve into a false sense of security. The brutal attack might actually leave Swerve vulnerable going into the title match on Sunday, but that remains to be seen.

Speaking to ComicBook.com this past week, when Hangman's status was up in the air, Strickland offered his thoughts on his rival's potential injury.

"It changes a lot because me and the Hangman, I know his game, I know his style," Swerve said. "I've studied this man. I've endured a lot from this man. Hangman is a tough dude but he is also overly prideful. There's a lot of rumors going around about the possibility of him being hurt, but people are reporting that he had been walking around fine in the back after said injury. I think that's his pride overshadowing the fact that his body just can't go at the moment. Whether he shows up, whether he can do the match, whether or not we don't know."

Hangman, Swerve, and Samoa Joe will fight it out on Sunday night at Revolution, with one of the three men leaving the Greensboro Coliseum as the AEW World Champion.