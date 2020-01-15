AEW Wrestlers, Fans Thrilled by News of TNT Extension, New Show Announcement

AEW dropped two massive pieces of news on Wednesday morning. Not only is the young promotion staying on TNT through 2023 as part of a new contract extension, but TNT’s parent company WarnerMedia as also agreed to launch a second AEW show. No details about the show were given at the time, but the deal gives the company a strengthened sense of security going forward. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will have a special Bash at the Beach theme and take place at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida. The card for the show includes Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin vs. PAC, Diamond Dallas Page’s in-ring return and Cody Rhodes’ answer regarding MJF’s stipulations for a match at the Revolution pay-per-view in late February.

