AEW Pulls Multiple Stars From Full Gear 2022's Poster

AEW fans noticed that the poster for the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view underwent some notable changes after the incident during All Out weekend. With Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks currently serving suspensions for the locker room brawl that took place after the pay-per-view and CM Punk's uncertain status with the promotion after his scathing media scrum comments and subsequent fight, all four are no longer featured on the poster. Punk has since been replaced by Toni Storm, while MJF is front and center instead of Omega and the Bucks. Other stars like Wardlow and The Acclaimed have also been added in.

It was also announced on Monday night that the Being the Elite series has been placed on hiatus indefinitely. Omega is currently over in Japan and is believed to still be involved in the Tokyo Game Show convention to help promote the upcoming release of AEW Fight Forever.

No #BeingTheElite this week. On hiatus until further notice. — Being the Elite (@BeingTheElite) September 13, 2022

Punk and the Elite were also stripped of the AEW World and World Trios Championships at the start of last week's AEW Dynamite. But due to the pending legal situation from the fight, the four weren't mentioned at all during the episode.

"The AEW World Championship is the single most prized title in all combat sports, and it will be decided in the grandest way possible," Khan said in a speech while explaining how a new world champion would be crowned by a six-man tournament. "The AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions features seven-time world champion Chris Jericho, former AEW World Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page, Six-Time world champion Bryan Danielson, the all-time longest reigning TNT champion Darby Allin, three-time TNT champion Sammy Guevara, and three-time world champion Jon Moxley fighting in a huge series of matches, starting tonight. And a world champion will be crowned two weeks from tonight at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. I promise you that tonight is going to be a great night of professional wrestling and aw will be at our very best these next few weeks on the road to AEW Grand Slam. Thank you again."

This week's Dynamite will see the semifinals of the tournament with Chris Jericho facing Bryan Danielson while Jon Moxley takes on Hangman Page. A new champion will be crowned next week at the AEW Grand Slam event in Queens, NY.