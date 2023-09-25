AEW: Good News Regarding Jon Moxley's Health Following His AEW Grand Slam Injury

Jon Moxley saw his AEW International Championship reign come to an abrupt end at AEW Grand Slam last week. The former world champion dropped his title to Rey Fenix and had to be tended to by medical trainers immediately after the match. There's been some debate over whether or not Moxley was injured when Fenix hit his initial finisher or if it was earlier in the bout when he tried to catch the luchador on a dive, but by Thursday the word going around was that Mox suffered a mild concussion and called an audible on the finish.

Dave Meltzer had some good news regarding Moxley's recovery on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingNews.co) — "Moxley is okay. I don't know when he's going to come back. He's got to pass protocols. He's not feeling any weirdness or anything like that. There's nothing of grave concern. It's just a question of when he can pass and, you know, whatever."

AEW's Tony Khan spoke incredibly highly of Moxley while on the Superstar Crossover podcast this week. Since arriving at Double or Nothing 2019, Moxley has become one of the company's most decorated wrestlers and a consistent pillar of the main event scene.

"Well, I think it's one thing to say that Jon Moxley is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and frankly, I think for AEW, it's another thing for us that's very true," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "Jon Moxley is one of the most important people ever in AEW and from the very beginning, he's been one of our top stars."

Despite Meltzer's good news regarding Moxley, the odds of him being back in action in time for Sunday's WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle are slim. Check out the updated lineup for the show below:

