Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Championship Against Eddie Kingston, Brawl Breaks out on AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite was supposed to close out with Jon Moxley and Lance Archer battling in a six-man tag match. But due to Lance Archer testing positive for COVID-19, Moxley decided instead to put his AEW World Championship on the line against Eddie Kingston. The violent title match ended with Moxley choking Kingston out and forcing the referee to call for the bell, but it prompted the Lucha Brothers to run out and attack the champion. Eventually Ricky Starks, Taz, Will Hobbs and Darby Allin got involved, leading to an all-out brawl.

The show went off the air with Kingston and the heels standing victorious over the babyfaces. Moxley still has his AEW World Championship match with Lance Archer locked in for Oct. 14, but this could be a sign of things to come if Mox retains against "The Murderhawk Monster."

#AEWDynamite ending. pic.twitter.com/V4wRjywgea — GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 24, 2020

