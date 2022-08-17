Update on Kenny Omega Ahead of Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega has been out of action since dropping the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at the Full Gear pay-per-view last November. It was revealed in the weeks that followed that Omega had spent the majority of his "Belt Collector" run dealing with a handful of injuries, including a hurt shoulder and leg and a sports hernia. He quickly underwent surgeries to recover and has since said in interviews and live streams that it was a challenge for him to even be on the road working backstage at AEW events.

The big theory surrounding Omega is that he'll return to AEW TV tonight to team with The Young Bucks in the opening round of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. Hangman Page dropped a hint about him last week during a backstage promo and the Young Bucks all but confirmed it during this week's Being The Elite. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp released his own update on Wednesday morning.

Sapp wrote that Kenny's return has been in the works for at least a month, writing, "In July, some tentative plans for All Elite Wrestling were shifted, and the once internally discussed FTR vs. Young Bucks match was changed. Several talent were told this was due to Omega's impending return, with plans for he and the Young Bucks to team in the trios tournament."

Omega openly admitted in an interview with Sapp earlier this year that his goal was to be back in time for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in late June, though that never happened. He then said in a Twitch stream that if he suffered another major injury setback, he'd retire.

"Look, I... if I get another major setback, that's it. I'm done. Because I can't do this ever again. It's like two times, three times a day, really painful rehab. And without even knowing what's it going to be like once I get back in the ring. I have no clue. It's scary actually," Omega said.

AEW World Trios Championship Tournament: Andrade El Idolo, Rush, Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks & ???

Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia (Two out of Three Falls)

Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

The Gunn Club vs. The Varisty Blonds

