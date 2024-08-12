AEW’s MJF Breaks Silence on Britt Baker Incident: “Almost Everything That Was Written Didn’t Happen.”

Britt Baker’s suspension has been lifted. This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, the former AEW Women’s Champion confronted AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné via satellite, revealing that she would be back on television the following week. In storyline, Baker was suspended by AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks for inciting a brawl with Baker at AEW’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. In reality, this on-screen suspension was done to cover up a legitimate suspension that Baker was serving following a backstage incident with AEW American Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman at AEW Dynamite 250 in July.

Various reports emerged about the specifics of the situation, but all seemed to revolve around these events: Baker made comments about MJF and Will Ospreay’s match on AEW Dynamite 250 in the women’s locker room, MJF’s girlfriend and AEW announcer Alicia Atout relayed what she heard to MJF, MJF confronted Baker about her comments.

MJF Addresses Britt Baker Incident

The Salt of the Earth is ready to move on.

Speaking to Cultaholic, AEW American Champion MJF addressed the recently reported backstage incident he had with Britt Baker.

“Tell me if this passes the smell test: I barge into a woman’s locker room, I scream in the face of an 110-pound woman, and then I physically threaten her by punching a wall in her vicinity, and I don’t get suspended,” MJF said. “Does that pass the smell test to you? Almost everything that was written didn’t happen.

“Everybody has co-workers at work they may not get along with. I have a feeling that this was blown out of proportion because all of the English wrestling commentary places that make money off of people like me, who are far more rich and talented and handsome and humble, need clickbait.”

While MJF and Baker may not legitimately get along, the longest-reigning AEW World Champion has respect for his fellow AEW roster member.

“I can sit here and I can say wrestling is a very competitive sport. It breeds a level of insecurity like no other. However, I can easily put over any talent, regardless of whether or not I like them as a human being,” MJF continued. “I can sit here and I can tell you that Britt Baker vs. Mercedes Moné at Wembley on August 25th is going to be an epic match and we should all be excited to watch it. I don’t have to like all my coworkers and that’s fine.”

MJF defends his AEW American Championship against Will Ospreay and Britt Baker challenges Mercedes Moné for the AEW TBS Championship at AEW ALL IN: London on Sunday, August 25th.