AEW's MJF Double or Nothing Situation Wound Up Getting Goldberg Trending

MJF's decision to no-show a fan meet & greet on Saturday and get his hands on a plane ticket out of Las Vegas (which he wound up not using) has left fans worried about whether or not he'll still show up for Sunday's match at Double or Nothing against Wardlow. This got fans talking on social media on Sunday afternoon and somehow Goldberg wound up trending as people pointed out that he's technically a free agent and could make for a show-stopping replacement for Friedman.

Obviously, there's little to no chance of this happening, but it was fun to watch the speculation unfold. You can see some of it below and stay tuned for live coverage of Double or Nothing tonight.