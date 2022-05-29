AEW's MJF Double or Nothing Situation Wound Up Getting Goldberg Trending
MJF's decision to no-show a fan meet & greet on Saturday and get his hands on a plane ticket out of Las Vegas (which he wound up not using) has left fans worried about whether or not he'll still show up for Sunday's match at Double or Nothing against Wardlow. This got fans talking on social media on Sunday afternoon and somehow Goldberg wound up trending as people pointed out that he's technically a free agent and could make for a show-stopping replacement for Friedman.
Obviously, there's little to no chance of this happening, but it was fun to watch the speculation unfold. You can see some of it below and stay tuned for live coverage of Double or Nothing tonight.
Look! We Already Made the Graphic!
Goldberg could be replacing MJF as Wardlow's opponent for #AEWDoN https://t.co/ki1VLNOdV5 pic.twitter.com/VUkdSfCdzx— 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) May 29, 2022
Don't Get Mad at Dave
I threw out a scenario that I also said was almost certainly not happening. https://t.co/wM1kiGOLZs— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 29, 2022
You Heard Em
Tell bro it’s too late, streets wants Goldberg/Wardlow now https://t.co/dHM5oqV1Mg— Kiwi 💫 (@ProbablyKiwi) May 29, 2022
Listen to Joseph
Folks, I have considered this Goldberg vs. Wardlow scenario and frankly, here’s where I stand pic.twitter.com/KdSmj44FWt— Joe Hulbert (@JoeHulbert) May 29, 2022
The Soundtrack is Calling for It
The bar is now openly speculating by playing Goldberg’s theme and real American. Not happening— Bryan Rose (@br26) May 29, 2022
Harsh
why spend a bunch of money on Goldberg when The Ryback will probably do it for a 60 second supermarket sweep through Cage's gear bag— TAPE (@tapemachines) May 29, 2022
We Can't Deny
Question….so we REEEEAAAAAALLY fronting like WCW Goldberg with the streak wasn’t kinda fire? Like we ALL lying like we didn’t draw that tattoo on our notebooks and shit? Collectively, we lying?— 📿✨🔮Lovely🔮✨📿 (@lola_bluu) May 29, 2022