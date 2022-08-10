Could MJF Return to AEW Tonight at Quake By The Lake?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) still hasn't appeared on AEW programming in any former or fashion since he cut a scathing promo on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite and demanded to be fired by Tony Khan. Any and all mention of "The Salt of the Earth" was then scrubbed from AEW, from its commercials to its online merchandise shop. A report from Fightful Select recently popped up that Friedman had gone completely radio silent from the promotion and AEW President Tony Khan has declined to comment on the situation every time he has been asked. And while many fans assume he's still with the promotion and that his contract issues were resolved given how AEW gave him the platform to cuss out its owner, the jury is still out on when he'll be back.

Dr. Britt Baker suddenly got fans talking about Friedman on Wednesday, posting a photo from the pandemic era where she and Friedman were both at ringside when episodes of Dynamite were taped inside Jacksonville's Daily's Place. You can see the photo

Interesting photo that Britt Baker posted to her Instagram story recently of her and MJF... pic.twitter.com/xo7J3FuIC4 — WWE & AEW Rumors (@WWEAEWRumors) August 10, 2022

Friedman made it clear in an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this year that he planned on testing the waters for free agency (i.e. how much WWE would offer him) once his contract expires at the end of 2023.

"Because I don't just spam moves like I'm in a video game, I make people feel something because I'm going out there to win. I'm not going out there to show off. I'm not going out there to try and make sure that I get all these people talking about my star ratings. No. If that happens and it's a by-product of what I do, fantastic," he told Helwani. "But I didn't get into this business to hit moves. I got into this business to make money. That's why I got into this business. So that's why I'm not afraid to talk about when my contract is up, January 1st, 2024, and I'm not afraid to stir that pot."

"I will be wherever the money is," he later added. "I am leaning, but I can't say which way, but I'm certainly leaning. There is a frontrunner, and I'm not quite sure it's the one people would expect, but yes, there is a frontrunner."