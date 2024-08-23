AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Heads to London in 2025

All Elite Wrestling is making a pivot in its pay-per-view calendar next year. Tony Khan’s wrestling promotion is taking AEW ALL IN back to the states after two years in London’s Wembley Stadium, as Arlington, Texas’s Globe Life Field will host the 2025 edition of the supersized show. This will be the first time that AEW ALL IN emanates from the United States since the inaugural event, ALL IN (2018), which was an independently-produced pay-per-view from Chicago’s Sears Centre. AEW President Tony Khan promised that despite the pivot, AEW will be back in London in 2025 in a different capacity.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 Heads to London

The banished passageway is opening its gates in the United Kingdom.

As revealed by advertising around Wembley Stadium, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 will emanate from London. The specific date and venue have yet to be confirmed. Also among advertising around Wembley Stadium is confirmation that AEW ALL IN will return to London in 2026.

“I think it’s the most exciting time in the history of the company right now,” AEW President Tony Khan shared in a recent interview. “There’s a lot of cool things happening in the company right now.”

It’s worth noting that AEW ALL IN: Texas is set to go down on July 12th, 2025, nearly six weeks before its previous place in the last week of August. While Forbidden Door has been regularly slotted in the last week of June, that would leave just two weeks between the 2025 show and AEW ALL IN: Texas. AEW will likely shift Forbidden Door 2025 to a different spot on the calendar to accommodate AEW ALL IN: Texas‘s date.

The other variable to consider is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Climax. The Far East’s historic round robin tournament typically begins in mid-July and goes on for about one month. The field is occupied by just about every top and blossoming star in NJPW, and the round robin nature of it forces participants to essentially have no other commitments at the time. AEW and NJPW will likely need to slot Forbidden Door 2025 outside of next year’s G1 Climax’s field of play.

AEW’s next event in London, AEW ALL IN: London, goes down this Sunday, August 25th and kicks off at 1 PM ET.