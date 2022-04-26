Becky Lynch on AEW's Women's Division: 'We're On Another Level'

✖

Becky Lynch spoke with Drew Garabo Live Featured Cut of the Day this week when the subject of AEW's Women's Division came up. While the division has seen noticeable improvements over the past year thanks to the likes of Dr. Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill, it still winds up being one of the biggest criticisms fans have about the young promotion. Lynch was asked if she pays attention to women's wrestling beyond WWE, which led to "Big Time Becks" comparing how AEW uses its women versus WWE's booking of their women's roster.

"I mean well, I wish I could say yes, but, unfortunately, I don't think they are represented the way we are, they don't get as much time as we get, and frankly, they're not as good as we are. We have, certainly on Raw, we have the best women's division in the world. In the world. I say that without any hesitation in my voice," Lynch said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "We have the best women's division in the world. Competition is great and it's great for there to be another place I have a very good friend, Ruby Soho, over there and I would love to see her as champion one day. I would love to see her get the spotlight she deserves. Competition is always great. Over here, we're on another level right now."

Lynch made her return to Monday Night Raw this week and teased winning back the Raw Women's Championship only to be confronted by a returning Asuka. Meanwhile, AEW's Women's Division is currently focused on the Owen Hart Cup tournament with six wrestlers having already qualified — Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Shida, Red Velvet, Baker and Soho. Here's the updated lineup for this week's AEW Dynamite: