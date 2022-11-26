AEW Star Suffers Injury Scare on AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has had the injury bug for the majority of 2022. AEW Double or Nothing saw Bryan Danielson suffer a head injury in the brutal Anarchy in the Arena match, forcing the American Dragon to spend months on the shelf and miss his technical match-up against New Japan's Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. Just three days after Double or Nothing, then-AEW World Champion CM Punk broke his foot on AEW Dynamite, forcing him to miss an anticipated "Summer of Punk" as Jon Moxley picked up the championship in the interim. The bad news continued at the aforementioned Forbidden Door pay-per-view, as top star Adam Cole was concussed and has his professional wrestling future in doubt as a result.

Another injury scare happened Friday on AEW Rampage. During Top Flight's ROH World Tag Titles match against champions FTR, Dante Martin went down with an apparent stinger. Martin was immediately tended to by ringside doctors.

In an update, The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens noted that Dante is "fine" following the scare.

This was a rare tag match for the Martins, as older brother Darius has suffered a number of injuries that has kept Top Flight out of tag action and has forced Dante to pursue a singles career. Darius was first put on the shelf in February 2021 after tearing his ACL, just four months after the duo had signed with AEW. This kept him sidelined for over a year, as he wouldn't return to AEW until this past March. The brothers would work just eight matches together until Darius suffered another leg injury after being in a car accident. Darius finally returned to action again earlier this month, teaming with his brother an AR Fox to challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships.

"It's been pretty hard, especially just being thrown to the fishes almost, being thrown to the sharks," Dante said in 2021 regarding being forced into singles competition. "It's a sink or swim. I feel like I'm doing a pretty good job swimming right now. Darius has been kind of my coach behind the scenes and been helping me out an amazing amount. Although it's a bad situation, we're making a good deal out of it. I've trained tag my whole career, and I came in as a tag. It's always been me and Darius since I started this, so it was definitely a weird feeling being in a different division."

