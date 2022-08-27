AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage

AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.

Punk is shown being helped by two members of the staff in the backstage area, and he's clearly in pain, telling them "I can't put any weight on it." They eventually get to a room where he lays down and they are checking out his foot, the same foot that he injured at Forbidden Door when he won the AEW World Championship by beating Adam Hangman Page.

In the room, the trainers ask him if he felt anything, and Punk says he didn't, but that's what worries him, as he also didn't feel anything when he initially injured his foot at Forbidden Door. Punk says "It didn't, it didn't feel like anything. It felt like it just gave out. That's not good because when I originally broke it I didn't feel anything, so I don't know what that means."

Hopefully, this isn't serious and isn't a complete re-injuring of his foot. There are some who feel this is all part of a storyline that will see him return as a heel, and that he wasn't actually fully recovered from his injury to begin with. If that's the case, the next time we see Punk could be a lot different from the version of himself he's been since he debuted last year, but we'll have to wait and see what happens.

As for the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley is the current Champion and looks to cement himself as AEW's greatest Champion, as this will be his second AEW World Championship reign in the company. He is the only repeat AEW World Champion in AEW's history to this point, and while he doesn't hold the record for longest reign, if he holds it long enough he could end up with the longest cumulative total. Kenny Omega is currently the longest reigning AEW World Champion at 346 days, while Moxley's first reign was 277 days.

Moxley's run as Interim Champion doesn't seem to count towards that cumulative total, but his current reign does, and he only has to hold the Title for 70 days to beat Omega's record.

What did you think of the footage? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!