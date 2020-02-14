AEW Revolution Fans Think the Ladder Match is for Sonic's Ring

By Nick Valdez

AEW fans think the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match is actually for one of Sonic the Hedgehog's rings! AEW Revolution has been touting a major ladder match for six major entrants to become the "face" of the company and earn a chance at the TNT Championship, and one of the biggest drives for each of the competitors is to claim the proverbial "brass ring" that comes with such accolades. With the AEW Revolution pay-per-view now underway, fans soon found that the six entrants were actually going to be vying for a literal, and physical brass ring. But can't help but think of something else.

Due to its size and boldness, fans immediately connected this ring to the rings Sonic the Hedgehog collects in the famous SEGA video game franchise. Some fans even joked that Sonic could have either been the surprise sixth entrant or even the "Hall of Fame" worthy signing that Paul Wight had teased earlier in the month.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the Face of the Revolution's big Sonic ring prize, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What did you think of the big ring?

The full AEW Revolution card, along with betting odds from BetOnline.ag, below:

  • AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (-550) vs. Jon Moxley (+325)(Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)
  • AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami
  • AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (-250) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF (+170)
  • Sting & Darby Allin (-450) vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks (+275) (Cinematic Street Fight)
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT Championship match)
  • Paul Wight Introduces New AEW Star
  • Hangman Page (-350) vs. Matt Hardy (+225) (Big Money Match)
  • Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor (-160) vs. Miro & Kip Sabian (+120)
  • Casino Tag Team Royale
  • (Buy-In) Thunder Rosa & Riho vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel.

That's a Familiar Ring

...Did They Steal it from Sonic?

"They Actually Did it"

Makes Sense

Only One True Competitor Can Take it...

Is Sonic the Big Signing?

The Ultimate Surprise!

...Can You Eat it?

Does it Come with the Sonic Noises Too?

Onto the Next Level

