AEW Revolution Fans Think the Ladder Match is for Sonic's Ring

AEW fans think the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match is actually for one of Sonic the Hedgehog's rings! AEW Revolution has been touting a major ladder match for six major entrants to become the "face" of the company and earn a chance at the TNT Championship, and one of the biggest drives for each of the competitors is to claim the proverbial "brass ring" that comes with such accolades. With the AEW Revolution pay-per-view now underway, fans soon found that the six entrants were actually going to be vying for a literal, and physical brass ring. But can't help but think of something else.

Due to its size and boldness, fans immediately connected this ring to the rings Sonic the Hedgehog collects in the famous SEGA video game franchise. Some fans even joked that Sonic could have either been the surprise sixth entrant or even the "Hall of Fame" worthy signing that Paul Wight had teased earlier in the month.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the Face of the Revolution's big Sonic ring prize, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What did you think of the big ring?

