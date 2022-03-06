Update on Two Former WWE Stars Appearing at AEW Revolution 2022

AEW has 12 matches lined up for tonight’s Revolution between the Buy-In and the main card. And according to reports that have popped up over the weekend, the show also has a few surprises lined up as well. Fightful Select reported on Saturday that Jeff Hardy will be at AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday and later noted that the storyline pushing towards the Hardy Boyz reunion will be pushed forward during the pay-per-view. Hardy, teasing that he’s on the outs with the rest of the AHFO faction, will team with Andrade El Idolo and Isiah Kassidy to face Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Sting in a tornado trios tag match.

The outlet also dropped a couple of reports regarding Swerve Scott, formerly of WWE’s Hit Row and now going by Sw3rve The Realest on the independent scene. News broke a few weeks back that he had signed with the promotion and was present for AEW’s live concert on Saturday night. However, despite his debut being “imminent” he is not slated for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match on Sunday night, which will have six men fight for a future shot at the TNT Championship. Christian Cage earned the final spot in the match by beating Ethan Page on this week’s AEW Rampage.

Scott was released by WWE back in November along with the remaining members of Hit Row. Meanwhile, Hardy was let go in December after WWE requested he attend rehab following a sudden departure from a match during a live show in Texas. Hardy declined, then turned down a Hall of Fame induction after WWE attempted to get him back in the company.

AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (-500) vs. Adam Cole (+300)

“Hangman” Adam Page (-500) vs. Adam Cole (+300) AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker (+200) vs. Thunder Rosa (-300)

Dr. Britt Baker (+200) vs. Thunder Rosa (-300) AEW World Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks

Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti

Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti CM Punk (-325) vs. MJF (+225) (Dog Collar Match)

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Darby Allin, Sting and Sammy Guevara vs. AHFO (Tornado Trios Tag Team Match)

HOOK vs. QT Marshall (Buy-In)

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch (Buy-In)

The House of Black vs. PAC, Penta Oscuro, Erick Redbeard (Buy-In)

h/t Fightful Select