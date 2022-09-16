AEW Roster Reportedly Not Pleased With Kenny Omega's Talent Meeting Comments

The Best Bout Machine reportedly ruffled some feathers at a recent All Elite Wrestling talent meeting. As reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW Executive Vice President and active wrestler Kenny Omega was one of the key speakers at a locker room meeting several weeks ago. This meeting went down before AEW All Out and is separate from the one called recently by Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho. At this meeting, Omega reportedly told the roster that "eight out of ten of the people there he wouldn't have hired." It's important to note that several sources stressed that Omega was "clearly joking" while others went as far as to say that Omega "admitted he wasn't being serious," but nevertheless the comment still rubbed some the wrong way. Omega was reportedly looking at New Japan's Will Ospreay when he made this comment, who was in the AEW locker room due to his involvement in the AEW World Trios Titles tournament.

"Several told us it was something totally misinterpreted and taken out of context but others didn't like it. He also did say that the overall energy and locker room at the start of the company was more positive, perhaps in trying to recreate that time and place with the current roster," Meltzer wrote.

This locker room meeting appears to have a far more mixed reception compared to AEW's most recent one, which was said to be an overall positive experience. An anonymous talent specifically called Moxley, Danielson, and Jericho "the right people" to lead that meeting.

As of this writing, Omega remains suspended from AEW, but appears to be on better terms with his employer compared to his fellow suspended colleagues. The former AEW World Champion is currently in Japan to promote AEW: Fight Forever, the promotion's upcoming console video game. Omega has shared pictures of himself hanging out with longtime friend and former tag partner Kota Ibushi, as well as a video that appeared to be a dig at CM Punk's infamous press conference comments. While Omega is in the Far East on AEW business, it remains to be seen if AEW socials will cross-promote the appearance and acknowledge Omega's involvement. Other suspended AEW talent CM Punk and the Young Bucks have remained at their homes in Chicago, Illinois and Rancho Cucamonga, California, respectively.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Omega's AEW future.