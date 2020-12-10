AEW Fans Crack Up at Shaq's Reaction to Brandi Rhodes Splashing Him With Water

By Connor Casey

Shaquille O'Neal's first appearance on AEW television didn't go like the four-time NBA Champion hoped. During an interview with Tony Schiavone and Brandi Rhodes, Shaq casually said that Rhodes should keep a close eye on Jade Cargill in the ring, since she could learn a thing or two. This infuriated Rhodes, prompting her to throw a full glass of water in the Hall of Famer's face.

A screenshot of Shaq's reaction to the incident quickly made its way around social media, and you can see some of the best reactions in the list below!

