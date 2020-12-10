AEW Fans Crack Up at Shaq's Reaction to Brandi Rhodes Splashing Him With Water
Shaquille O'Neal's first appearance on AEW television didn't go like the four-time NBA Champion hoped. During an interview with Tony Schiavone and Brandi Rhodes, Shaq casually said that Rhodes should keep a close eye on Jade Cargill in the ring, since she could learn a thing or two. This infuriated Rhodes, prompting her to throw a full glass of water in the Hall of Famer's face.
A screenshot of Shaq's reaction to the incident quickly made its way around social media, and you can see some of the best reactions in the list below!
You're Welcome
You're welcome, internet. #AEW #AEWDynamite #Shaq pic.twitter.com/mJha7gBSo8— shaunica ♥️ (@shaunica) December 10, 2020
Wild Year
Brandi Rhodes throws water on Shaq during an episode of AEW.
2020 is too wild. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/i5inxAaoEY— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) December 10, 2020
Chuck's Revenge
Brandi got revenge on Shaq for Chuck: pic.twitter.com/EOGMPwyTuc— HoopMemes (@HoopBlogs) December 10, 2020
Dirty
LMAAAOOOOOOOO, Brandi did @SHAQ dirty. #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/7GhX8lDprZ— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta1) December 10, 2020
Shaq Fu!
Uh oh. Brandi's asking for some Shaq Fu after that. #AEWDynamite @TheTNACreative pic.twitter.com/CQ3auyG2UW— Rye🌲 (@FlatCapDebugger) December 10, 2020
All of Us
Shaq right now to Brandi #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/J6i6JpvlcT— Goatee_11 (@Goatee_11) December 10, 2020