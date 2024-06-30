AEW Teases the Return of Hangman Adam Page on Collision

AEW began teasing the return of their most beloved cowboy during this week's episode of AEW Collision. It doesn't seem like a coincidence that the creepy vignette is airing just before Forbidden Door and in the thick of the Owen Hart Tournament. Of the former, the video heavily focuses on the current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland who has a big quest this weekend. For the latter, Jeff Jarrett will go up against a wildcard opponent in the Owen on next week's AEW Dynamite. Judging by The Elite's comments about "bringing the title back home," one could infer that means Hangman Adam Page is about to make his return.

The Collision video confirms just that, showing footage of his boots and his rancher-style shirts as he moves through his seemingly empty home. The video footage is dark and gloomy and as the video progresses, there's clips of Swerve near his son's crib and of him picking up drinking again as a photo of The Elite that he keeps on his shelf shatters to the ground. They reference his suspension which followed Hangman's attack on the referees at AEW Revolution.

Page has been an integral piece of AEW since its inception in 2019 as many of the company's greatest stories have revolved around him. He hasn't really taken on the role of a completely insane heel as of yet, but it definitely appears that he's going to take fans on an emotional rollercoaster with this new character. Hangman is no stranger to using real-life themes in his storytelling, and drinking has always been his vice.

What could this mean?



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT! pic.twitter.com/faUcSlQeUY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2024

When Page was "suspended" he was in the midst of a whirlwind blood feud with Swerve. It had become personal for him and he wanted to insure that he would take away everything Swerve wanted no matter the cost. Any time he was due for a title shot, Page was right there to add himself to the mix. The new Elite is currently all tied up. The Young Bucks are the tag team champions, Kazuchika Okada is the Continental Champion and Jack Perry looks to become the new TNT Champion. Swerve hasn't been quiet about his dislike of the group, so it makes complete sense for them to bring in his biggest opposition -- Hangman -- to be the one to ultimately take him down.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on Hangman Adam Page and AEW.