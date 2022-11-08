AEW: Are The Young Bucks Changing Their Name?

All Elite Wrestling is getting three of its biggest stars back. Vignettes began airing for the return of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks last month, showcasing the trio being erased from some of their biggest moments. The most recent teaser not only removed Omega and the Bucks from AEW history, but it replaced them with new AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. This has led to reports that Omega and the Bucks will set their sights on Pac, Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. upon their return and likely challenge the high-flying group for the championships that they were stripped of following AEW All Out.

If the three men make their return at AEW Full Gear, fans in the Prudential Center might be looking at a rebranded trio. Matt and Nick Jackson have filed a trademark for "The Wayward Sons," listing it for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

This could signal a number of changes coming to the Young Bucks's presentation. Due to the fact that Matt and Nick filed it specifically, there's a chance that they will drop the Young Bucks name and rebrand themselves as The Wayward Sons moving forward. While the tag team has been known as the Young Bucks for over 17 years now, they have altered their name before. They wrestled as "Los Gallineros" in their early years and then went by "Generation Me" in Impact Wrestling.

Another option is that the two will still be known as the Young Bucks but "The Wayward Sons" will be a secondary name. It's not uncommon for tag teams to go by multiple monickers, most famously coming with Hawk and Animal popularizing both The Road Warriors and the Legion of Doom.

The likeliest outcome is that The Wayward Sons will be the new name for the Bucks and Omega collectively. The trio had been known as The Elite in both the years leading up to AEW and in AEW itself, but with the vignettes specifically teasing that the "Elite" of All Elite Wrestling is evaporating, it's possible that this is signaling a rebrand for AEW's core trio.

Stay tuned for updates on The Elite's possible rebrand.