Deonna Purrazzo Praises AEW Women’s Locker Room Amidst Britt Baker Drama

AEW‘s locker room environments have come into question over the last few years with the massive blow out fight between CM Punk and The Elite where many AEW stars had previously stated that the vibes in their locker rooms were great. With Punk moving onto other endeavors in wrestling now back in WWE and AEW doing their own thing, it has remained relatively quiet on the drama front. Recently, Fightful Select released a report about an alleged backstage altercation between former AEW Champions Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and MJF. Baker voiced her frustrations with MJF to the locker room and those words apparently made it back to him because of his girlfriend and AEW backstage interviewer Alicia Atout. She was reportedly suspended thereafter, shortly after her big return to the ring. It has certainly caused a stir on social media with Baker even coming to her own defense.

Deonna Purrazzo Defends AEW Women’s Locker Room

When asked how the locker rooms between TNA and AEW compare, Purrazzo notes that they are “very similar.” She had been with TNA for several years and considered the roster like family. “I think this was just one instance that sparked a lot of drama and also kind of took on a life of its own,” Purrazzo told Stephanie Chase of She Digressed. “The rumor mill starts going and things aren’t as they were. People add their two cents and it makes it way bigger than it was.

I think this was an isolated incident because everything else that I’ve experienced in this locker room is supportive, encouraging; [there] is a lot of camaraderie. We just recently celebrated people’s birthdays and had birthday cakes and sang. I feel this locker room doesn’t get as much credit as it deserves for that type of camaraderie. I don’t know what it was like before. I can only speak to my experiences, but I feel like it doesn’t get enough credit as it deserves” (h/t: Fightful).

Baker’s suspension was recently lifted by AEW as she gets ready to face Mercedes Moné at AEW All In after weeks of heated back and forth. As for Purrazzo, she is part of one of the hottest non-title women’s feuds in AEW currently against former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa. They will face off in the first-ever women’s Bullrope match in AEW and only the second ever in the promotion.

