AEW's Kazuchika Okada Defies the Odds and Retains Continental Title at All Out

Kazuchika Okada had a tall task heading into AEW All Out, as he had to face not one, not two, but three challengers all at once to retain his AEW Continental Championship. Okada would be matching up against Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Konosuke Takeshita in the Four Way match at All Out, and all four men had shining moments throughout. Takeshita especially stood out, as he clashed with Okada multiple times during the match, teasing a big one-on-one confrontation down the line. Towards the end all four were mixing in and taking their biggest shots at Okada, but Okada was able to hit Cassidy with the Rainmaker and seal the win, retaining his Championship.

Okada Vs Everyone

(Photo: AEW)

Everyone got involved right away, though it quickly ended up being only Okada and Takeshita in the ring. Cassidy got involved soon after and took out Takeshita and Okada before going for a cover on the Champ, but Okada quickly kicked out. Okada came right back with a huge strike that clocked Cassidy, but then Briscoe hit the Champion with a few of his patented combos, and then soon after everyone got back in the fight.

A bit later Briscoe and Takeshita were in the ring, but soon Takeshita took out everyone on the outside. Briscoe followed suit though, slamming Takeshita to the floor before meeting Cassidy back in the ring. They traded strikes and then high fived, but then they started exchanging real strikes and colliding in the center of the ring, though it was broken up by Okada.

Finally Okada and Takeshita met one-on-one, and they started firing strikes at each other. Takeshita bounced off the ropes but Okada met him with a dropkick, and then Takeshita hit the Blue Thunder Bomb on the Champion before going for a cover, but Okada kicked out. Okada caught a knee strike but Takeshita connected with a huge kick right after. Takeshita was stunned by a kick from Cassidy, and then Cassidy followed up with a Superplex. Briscoe hit the Froggy Bow on Takeshita and went for the cover, but Okada broke it up.

All The Hits

Okada went up top and hit the Elbow Drop on Briscoe and then Briscoe countered with a lariat. Takeshita hit a big boot to the head and then Cassidy hit the Orange Punch on the Champ. Takeshita got rid of Briscoe and then hit Cassidy with a huge slam into a German Suplex. Briscoe raced in and went for the cover on Takeshita, but Okada pulled him out of the ring. Briscoe hit Okada with a suplex to the floor and then got rocked with a knee strike from Takeshita, but then Cassidy broke up the pin.

Cassidy slammed Takeshita to the mat and then went for the Orange Punch, but Takeshita countered with a big strike and then hit a Lariat. Takeshita went for Raging Fire but Okada came in and hit a Rainmaker on Briscoe. Okada then almost got rolled up by Cassidy, but he then hit the Rainmaker on Cassidy, and that was enough for the pin and the win. Okada retains his Continental Championship at All Out.

