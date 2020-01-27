AJ Styles Reportedly Suffered a Separated Shoulder Injury During the Royal Rumble Match

AJ Styles unceremoniously left the Men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday night after taking a Spear from Edge and landing awkwardly on his shoulder. Shortly after the show ended PWInsider reported that Styles was immediately examined by WWE’s medical staff and left Minute Maid Park with his arm wrapped up. Dave Meltzer followed that up on Wrestling Observer Radio, reporting that Styles had suffered a separated shoulder. It’s unclear whether or not “The Phenomenal One” will be back in time for WrestleMania 36.

You can see the moment where Styles’ injury took place below.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Styles, given that WrestleMania is just a few short months away and he’s been a pillar of the Red Brand for nearly a year. Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin added on Monday that Styles is looking to stay on Raw for the remainder of his current contract (which he claims will be the last of his pro wrestling career).

On the topic of AJ Styles, sources tell me there’s no truth to the rumor suggesting he may go back to SmackDown after WrestleMania. I’m told he does sports with his son on Fridays and SD isn’t an option for him. Plus, he’s aware of future plans for his character and likes them. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 27, 2020

Styles discussed retirement back in September while speaking with Lilian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast.

“… I can tell you that the contract that I signed, here in the WWE, is my last,” Styles said at the time. “This is it for me. This is where I’m going to end my career no matter what happens. I got to, you know? I want to be there for my kids.”

At 42 years old, Styles is one of the most decorated wrestlers of his generation. Not only has he held the WWE Championship twice for a combined 511 days, but he’s also held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and the (TNA) Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship, meaning he’s reached the pinnacle of three separate major wrestling promotions.

Last Summer Styles turned heel and once again aligned himself with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, referring to themselves as The OC. Styles heel run led to a third reign with the United States Championship, though that ended in November thanks to interference from Randy Orton.