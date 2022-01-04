WWE Confirms Alexa Bliss’ Upcoming Return to WWE Raw

Prior to this week’s Monday Night Raw‘s main event this week, the WWE commentary team hyped “Alexa Bliss’ Journey Back to Raw,” which will presumably be a vignette centering around the former women’s champion. Bliss hasn’t been on WWE programming since losing to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules and reportedly underwent surgery shortly afterward. It’s also still unclear whether or not Bliss will keep the same demonic persona she’d been using for nearly a year or if she’ll switch back to “The Goddess.”

A lot of Bliss’ recent gimmick, particularly her haunted doll Lily, was met with scorn from outspoken wrestling fans online. However, Bliss always maintained in interviews that she was having a blast in the role, particularly when she got to work with Bray Wyatt (released from WWE last July) and Randy Orton.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1478207153936781313?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’ve been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I’ve ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it’s like nothing is off-limits and that’s what’s so fun about it,” Bliss said in an interview with ComicBook prior to WrestleMania 37. “And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that’s out of the box, and completely different.

“And the fact that a year ago, if you told me I’d be swinging on a swing set, threatening Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you. Or even having a match with Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you, but it’s been so fun and I’m just so happy with how it’s turning out because we don’t know. It’s been a week-by-week thing. We’re just adding things, taking away things, trying new things, and I just like where it’s going,” she added.