Bianca Belair Earns Massive Advantage for Elimination Chamber Match

Bianca Belair earned herself a major advantage in Saturday’s upcoming Elimination Chamber match for a shot at Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship. A five-woman gauntlet featuring the known competitors in the match (the sixth remains a mystery and did not participate) took place during this week’s Monday Night Raw. Rhea Ripley started out at the No. 1 spot and lasted 44 minutes, taking out Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan and Doudrop before eventually losing to Belair via the KOD. “The EST” will now enter Saturday’s match last.

Barring any huge surprises with that final entrant, Belair is the odds-on favorite to win at Elimination Chamber given her history with Lynch. Ever since dropping the title to “The Man” at SummerSlam Belair has tried to get a fair shot at a rematch, but Lynch has consistently run away or cheated to remain champion. If Belair wins the Chamber and beats Lynch at WrestleMania 38, she’ll have won championship gold at back-to-back WrestleManias.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1493418219025190912?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This story is developing…