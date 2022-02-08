Report: WWE’s Plans for Alexa Bliss’ Character on WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss has been featured in segments on Monday Night Raw for roughly a month teasing her “journey” back to the Red Brand. Each of the segments has seen Bliss interacting with a therapist while slowly shedding the supernatural gimmick she had been working with since aligning herself with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in 2020. But according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, it might be quite some time before Bliss is actually back in the ring as WWE seems to be prolonging the taped vignettes.

“Fightful has learned there were nine of these segments filmed and produced, two of which have aired on WWE programming already. We haven’t been told if all of the segments will air, or if they’ll double up on them in order to progress the story, as they seemed to this past week,” Sapp wrote. The latest clip on this week’s Raw saw Bliss handing over her Lily doll to her doctor before starting to cry.

While Bliss’ supernatural gimmick has been divisive amongst fans, she has consistently talked in interviews about how much she has been having.

“I’ve been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I’ve ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it’s like nothing is off-limits and that’s what’s so fun about it,” Bliss told ComicBook leading up to WrestleMania 37. “And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that’s out of the box, and completely different.

“And the fact that a year ago, if you told me I’d be swinging on a swing set, threatening Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you. Or even having a match with Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you, but it’s been so fun and I’m just so happy with how it’s turning out because we don’t know. It’s been a week-by-week thing. We’re just adding things, taking away things, trying new things, and I just like where it’s going,” she added.