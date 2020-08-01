Drew McIntyre, Asuka Segments Announced for WWE Raw This Week

WWE has started to reveal what is scheduled to air on this Monday night's edition of Raw on the USA Network. The WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, will be on the broadcast to address what happened last week on the show when he received an RKO out of nowhere from Randy Orton. Additionally, Asuka will discuss her championship loss to Sasha Banks last week, and potentially strike back for the attack on Kairi Sane that left her with a "career ending" situation (Sane is headed back to her native Japan).

Per WWE.com:

Will Asuka be out for retribution on Sasha Banks & Bayley? Last Monday, Bayley's vicious attack on Asuka's friend and tag team partner Kairi Sane allowed Sasha Banks to capture the Raw Women's Championship. But not long after, Asuka's agony turned into pure rage. How will Bayley & The Boss' reign of dominance across brands continue? Will Asuka be out for payback after the career-ending attack on her best friend? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA! How will Drew McIntyre respond to Randy Orton's attack? Drew McIntyre never saw it coming. Randy Orton made it clear that he's coming for McIntyre's WWE Championship last Monday on Raw, and The Viper struck first, dropping the champion with a thunderous RKO after McIntyre's grueling win over Dolph Ziggler in an Extreme Rules Match. How will the fearless WWE Champion react to Orton's ruthless attack outta nowhere? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

