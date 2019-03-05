Bayley Gives Her Support For Intergender Wrestling Matches

Bayley became the latest WWE Superstar to give her support for intergender wrestling matches when she spoke with SPORTbible this week.

The reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion looked back at Lita and Chyna as perfect examples for what men vs. women matches could be.

“I would love for intergender matches to start happening again, it happened in the past when you had Lita teaming with The Hardy Boyz and Eddie (Guerrero) getting involved with Chyna, with things happening like Nia Jax in the Men’s Royal Rumble there’s a possibility there and I would love any part of that,” Bayley said. “I think the men are just as excited for the women and it helps push them too. One you see someone giving it their all in the ring and getting attention, it pushes everyone, the men have been nothing but supportive of the opportunities we’ve received so far.”

While intergender matches has become commonplace on the independent wrestling scene, WWE has been mostly against the idea ever since the company’s television product went to a TV-PG rating. It looked like the promotion might be loosening its rules when Nia Jax competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble match back in January and teased a feud with Dean Ambrose on Raw, and the company even went so far as to promote a house show match between the two. However the match was scrapped as the company claimed that the advertisement was incorrect.

While Bayley stands in support of that type of match, other WWE wrestlers have spoken out against it. Back in January Charlotte Flair called intergender matches “easy entertainment.”

“When I’ve been asked the question, ‘Do you want to wrestle the guys?’ I say ‘no’ because it’s easy to wrestle a guy,” Flair said. “It’s easy entertainment. It’s harder to tell a good story with all female talent.”

Back in October Triple H, the brains behind NXT, stated he thought the match type was unnecessary.

“There’s just a shock moment and a spectacle to that,” he said. “Women, female athletes, our women the WWE female Superstars don’t need a man to make them successful in the ring. They don’t need a man to step in the ring with them to make them have a spectacular match. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will probably walk into ‘The G’ on Saturday and steal the night. Ronda Rousey will be one of the biggest superstars in that arena on Saturday. They don’t need a man to make them successful. They don’t need a man to be in the ring with them.”