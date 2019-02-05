Becky Lynch Attacks Stephanie McMahon After Getting Suspended

Becky Lynch was suspended by Stephanie McMahon on Monday Night Raw this week, and took out her frustration by attacking McMahon.

The two opened the show with McMahon showing a replay of Lynch challenging Ronda Rousey to a match at WrestleMania 35 the week prior, followed by her overcoming a knee injury at the Royal Rumble event to eliminate Charlotte Flair and win the Women’s Rumble.

The Man is on a rampage! After being suspended by @StephMcMahon for refusing to see a doctor, @BeckyLynchWWE lays waste to everyone in the ring on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/JqcgzeOokr — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2019

Lynch was noticeably limping on her way to the ring and was in a knee brace, but McMahon mentioned that she had refused to be examined by the WWE’s team of doctors. Lynch repeatedly rejected the offer, which led to McMahon announcing that she was suspended indefinitely until she saw a doctor.

“The Man” responded by repeatedly punching McMahon, and was eventually led to the back by a group of backstage agents.

As Lynch was escorted out of the building she came face-to-face with Rousey, who chastised her for jeopardizing their Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 35.

Lynch hasn’t had the best luck in recent months with injuries, which could be the storyline reason behind her apprehension to see a doctor. She was originally supposed to face Rousey in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series back in November, but the bout was scrapped when Lynch suffered a broken face and concussion after getting hit with a wild punch from Nia Jax.

Outside of the televised build-up to WrestleMania, Lynch and Rousey have gone back and forth for months with verbal barbs on Twitter. Rousey was the latest to get a good shot in, writing on Monday “Unlike you I don’t give a damn about my reputation or how I’m rated,” Rousey said. “You claim you’re carrying the (WWE,) but all you do is cut promos about me, give interviews about me, and tweet me…you need me to have a real chance to get that main event spot at #WrestleMania and you know it.”

While the match is likely still on, this could give WWE the opening to add Charlotte Flair into the bout to make it a triple threat. Flair said in a recent interview that she felt it was her “destiny” to wind up in the main event of WrestleMania, and she’s been tied to both Lynch and Rousey ever since SummerSlam.