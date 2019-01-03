Becky Lynch Blasts Corey Graves on Twitter After Proposing Romance Angle

Corey Graves was the latest WWE Superstar to get blasted on social media by Becky Lynch this week after a tweet directed at Bayley enraged the “Irish Lass Kicker.”

The interaction started when Bayley posted a tweet reflecting on 2018.

I can’t wait for our “romance” angle. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

“Life for me this past year has been a combination of fighting for what you believe in and trusting the universe,” she wrote. “It’s wild and unpredictably beautiful. I’m really looking forward to 2019. Happy New Year everyone, I hope this year brings you happiness!”

Graves responded by jokingly referencing an Internet rumor that they were supposed to have a romance angle back in 2017, which never came about.

“I can’t wait for our ‘romance’ angle,” Graves wrote.

On fan noticed the tweet and wrote, “Wish you could have some romance angle with @BeckyLynchWWE.”

Graves responded with “Me too. She could use it.” While it was likely a joke, Lynch wasn’t laughing.

Of all the things I could “use” in my life right now, a romance with a middle-aged emo poured into skinny jeans isn’t one of them. Maybe you should wait till Monday to reply, you know, when you’ll have help with what to say. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 2, 2019

“Of all the things I could ‘use’ in my life right now, a romance with a middle-aged emo poured into skinny jeans isn’t one of them,” Lynch tweeted. “Maybe you should wait till Monday to reply, you know, when you’ll have help with what to say.”

Lynch grabbed headlines this week when she had an interaction with John Cena on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live. She initially came out to tell Cena that she had replaced him as the top star on the roster, then got the last laugh after dumping Cena out of their ring during their mixed-tag match against Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega.

Cena was asked about the interaction in a WWE YouTube interview afterwards, and praised Lynch’s attitude.

“She has all the attributes, she certainly has the ability, as do many WWE Superstars, she has all the attributes to succeed and I was able to get one word into her, and that was ‘it’s yours to lose’. So time is a great thing as we reflect on ’18 and look forward to ’19, I would like to look forward to see what is the future of The Man,” Cena said. “She certainly has caught lightening in the bottle for the present, but the hard work starts now.”