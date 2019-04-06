Becky Lynch Says Seth Rollins Must Defeat Brock Lesnar ‘For The Future of the Business’

While it seems most of the wrestling world is rooting for Seth Rollin to defeat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, one WWE talent themselves explained why she’s rooting for Rollins to capture the title.

Becky Lynch sees some similarity between her match with Becky Lynch (and Charlotte Flair) and Rollins’ bout with Brock Lesnar from a character perspective and explained it in a recent interview with GQ.

“For the future of the business, Seth Rollins needs to take that championship off of Brock Lesnar,” Lynch said. “It needs to be defended on shows. It’s not fair that it’s being held, hostage. If Seth Rollins is the champion, then we’re going to see that, because that man works his a** off and delivers every single time. He deserves to be the champion and the people deserve to have him as champion.”

Lynch, clearly giving this interview at least somewhat in character, echoed the complains from many fans in recent years about Lesnar holding the title despite rarely being featured on television. In fact, Lesnar has not wrestled a television match for WWE since 2004.

She went on to draw a comparison between Lesnar and Rousey, saying that they are both “part time” competitors.

“They’re champions that are part timers, champions that have been handed everything because they’ve got a name, champions who don’t show any respect for the business and don’t care about the future of it. That’s the difference between Seth and myself and Brock and Ronda: Seth and I care. We love this industry, we love this business,” she continued.

We do have to note that while Rousey does not work the house show circuit full time, she does participate quite often and is on television virtually every week. There’s really no comparison betwee the schedule that Rousey and Lesnar work. However, this is clearly an in character interview from Lynch and is effective in continuing her rivalry with Rousey and drawing a comparison between two of the top matches of WrestleMania 35.