Big E Discusses WWE Possibly Launching Trios Titles

All Elite Wrestling made a big splash this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite when it officially announced the long-awaited trios titles. Kicking off with a tournament, the first AEW World Trios Champions will be crowned at September's AEW All Out. Three-man titles are not completely new to professional wrestling, as Ring of Honor and New Japan have their World and NEVER Openweight Six-Man Championships respectively, while Mexican promotions like AAA and CMLL brand theirs as trios titles. Many companies have dabbled in this rare type of title, but it has never made its way to Titan Towers.

Speaking at the WWE SummerSlam tryout, Big E said he'd "love" to see WWE introduce its own set of trios titles one day, but it would take some work.

"I'd love that. I'd love to see more factions," Big E said. "I don't want trios titles to come out and not have the three-man groups already in place, but no, I'd love to see that. I'm a big fan of factions. I think it would be really dope."

Big E is currently on the shelf with a broken neck, but if he is to return to the ring, his three-man squad with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston would be immediately looked at as faces of a trios division. Beyond The New Day, WWE also has SmackDown's The Bloodline, which is already draped in gold. Roman Reigns rules as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while the Usos reign as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Looking at developmental, WWE has the trio of Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. As Big E mentions, the company will need more established teams in a potential trios division before it warrants introducing a set of titles.

While AEW has no shortage of championships already, debuting trios titles has been a long time coming. Since the promotion's inception, AEW has put a priority on six-man matches, and already has a deep trios division.

The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks)

The Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole and reDRagon)

SuperKliq (Adam Cole and the Young Bucks)

The Hung Bucks (Hangman Page and the Young Bucks)

Blackpool Combat Club

Team Taz

The Dark Order

Jurassic Express

The Gunn Club

AFO

House of Black

Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

Jericho Appreciation Society

Death Triangle

AEW crowns its first trios champions on September 4 at AEW All Out.